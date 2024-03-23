Baby elephant found injured in Idukki

March 23, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - IDUKKI

A baby elephant, aged about 2-3 years, was found injured in a cardamom plantation at Anayirankal, under the Devikulam forest range, in Idukki. Forest department officials, including a forest veterinary surgeon, had a look at the calf from a distance on Saturday. According to officials, the baby elephant, belonging to an eight-member herd, was injured on its trunk.

Devikulam range officerP.V. Vegi said that Munnar forest veterinary surgeon Anuraj led the team inspecting the calf. “The herd, including the baby elephant, is camping on the cardamom plantation. We were unable to reach the herd, but we inspected the calf from a short distance,” the official said.

“After checking, the surgeon said that the injury was at the distal end of the calf’s trunk and it was healing,” he added.

Mr. Vegi said that due to the thick canopy on the cardamom plantation, the Forest department could not use a drone camera to monitor the movement of the baby elephant.

According to officials, the wound is expected to heal naturally soon. “The calf is healthy and is taking in food and water. Forest department’s staff is monitoring the baby elephant’s movements. If it shows any health issues, a doctor-led team will again inspect the animal and take further steps,” said an official.