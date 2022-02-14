Babu booked for trespass as hikers pour into Cherad Hill

Forest Minister changes stance, says law will take its course

Forest Minister changes stance, says law will take its course

The Forest department on Monday registered a case against R. Babu, the 23-year-old man who was rescued by the Army after he got stuck in a crevice while climbing the Cherad Hill at Malampuzha last week.

Although Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran had said that there would be no legal action against Babu for trespassing into the forest land, a controversy had erupted over the Minister’s authority to exempt the youngster from punishment.

Mr. Saseendran, however, changed his stance on Monday and said that the law would take its course as exemption for Babu would be misinterpreted and that people would use it as an excuse.

Palakkad Divisional Forest Officer Srinivas Kurra said that Babu was booked under Section 27 of the Kerala Forest Act. His statement was recorded and, if proven guilty, he could get imprisonment up to one year. Three other youngsters who climbed the hill along with Babu were also booked.

Several people had reportedly attempted to climb the hill out of apparent curiosity and adventure spirit after Babu’s incident. Forest officials nabbed a man who climbed the hill the other day. However, he was found to be a tribal youth and was let off without registering any case.

Meanwhile, a national collective of environmentalists described Mr. Saseendran’s statement to exempt Babu from legal action as “breach of oath”.

“The Governor should take action against the Minister for breach of oath. He has no authority to say that Babu will be exempted from legal action. We will move the Governor with this demand,” said Karnataka Wildlife Board member Vinod Kumar Naik.

N. Badusha, wildlife activist from Wayanad, said the statement by the Minister would encourage people to trespass into forest lands in the name of hiking and adventure tourism. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Idukki district secretary M.N. Jayachandran criticised Palakkad MP V.K. Sreekandan for offering a house to Babu. “Making such an offer to a person who has violated the law of the land is not an appreciable act,” said Mr. Jayachandran.

Environmentalist from Malampuzha Boban Mattumantha said there was an increase in the flow of youngsters to the Cherad Hill after Babu’s incident. Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI) South India coordinator S. Guruvayurappan presided over the meeting. Several environmentalists and wildlife activists from across the country attended the meeting.