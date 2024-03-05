Ayush sector in Kerala will be made a health hub: Minister

March 05, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Ayush sector in Kerala will be converted into a health hub and special facilities will be created for offering wellness treatments for foreign tourists and others, Health Minister Veena George has said.

She was inaugurating Ayush-related software and distribution of NABH certificates to 150 Ayush health centres, which secured the coveted quality certification by setting up special and high-end facilities for providing Ayurveda treatments, here on Tuesday

Ms. George said that Sports Ayurveda was gaining much importance in recent times and there were immense possibilities for developing this stream. She said that apart from treatment and wellness procedures, much more needed to be done in the area of Ayurveda research.

She said that standardisation would be implemented in the Ayush sector and that the Ayurveda research centre in Kannur would focus on evidence-based medicine in Ayurveda.

She said that an action plan had been formed for securing NABH certification in the Ayush sector. This was to ensure that the sector provided services with specified quality standards. Kerala achieved this by drawing up quality control measures and setting up quality control teams. This was a first in the country that so many Ayush centres could achieve NABH certification.

There were 600 wellness centres in the Ayush sector in the State and 100 more were on the anvil. The Panchakarma hospital at Poojappura in the capital would be elevated to global standards. Similar hospitals would be set up in all districts. Telemedicine facilities had been set up in many Ayush centres, she said.

The ceremony also marked the launch of various software developed under the guidance of the National AYUSH Mission Kerala, including the Ayush medicine procurement software and Ayush Learning Management system software.

National AYUSH Mission Kerala’s State Mission Director D. Sajith Babu, Health Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, and Director of Department of Ayurveda Medical Education T.D. Sreekumar among others were present.