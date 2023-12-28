GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ayodhya Ram temple | Congress national leadership should take decisive stand on participation, says KPCC president K. Sudhakaran

K. Sudhakaran says party’s Kerala unit’s opinion on the matter will align with the national leadership’s decision and that the State unit will communicate its position if sought

December 28, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
KPCC president K. Sudhakaran (file)

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran (file) | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Amidst invitations extended to top party leaders for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has called for the national leadership to take a decisive stand on the Congress’s participation in the event on January 22, 2024.

Speaking to the media in Kannur on December 28 (Thursday), Mr. Sudhakaran said that the party’s Kerala unit’s opinion on the matter would align with the national leadership’s decision and that the State unit would communicate its position if sought.

Congress in Kerala in a quandary over attending Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya

Responding to the statement of Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, MP, who suggested that the Kerala unit of the party should abstain from the Ayodhya event, Mr. Sudhakaran said Mr. Muraleedharan himself should be asked about the basis of his opinion.

Mr. Muraleedharan had said in Kozhikode that the Kerala unit of the party had already informed All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal that it was opposed to party leaders attending the event.

