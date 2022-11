November 15, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST

The taluk legal services committee, Attingal, conducted an awareness class for the inmates of Attingal sub Jail in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday as part of pan India awareness programme. The session was based on the theme “Rights and Duties of Prisoners”. S. Sureshkumar, chairman of the committee, inaugurated the programme. Ajayakumar. D.R, superintendent of the sub jail, delivered the presidential address.