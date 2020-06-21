Award for Thrissur panchayat

Thrissur district panchayat has been selected for the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar instituted by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj for the best performing panchayats.

The district panchayat secured the award for its performance during 2018-19. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj declared the award on June 19. Only Thrissur won the award from the State this time.

This is the first time that the district panchayat is winning the award.

The Vigyan Sagar Science and Technology Park, the ‘She pad’ project through which sanitary napkin vending machines are installed in schools, and the ‘child-friendly district’ project played a key role in the panchayat getting selected for the award, said district panchayat president Mary Thomas.

Drinking water projects in rural areas, small irrigation projects, good infrastructure facilities at high schools and higher secondary schools under the district panchayat, construction of 76 anganwadis in co-ordination with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, empowerment and protection of women and children, special projects for marginalised communities, sanitation and waste management projects, and better infrastructure facilities in rural areas are other remarkable achievements of the district panchayat.