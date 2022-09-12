Award for SCTIMST professor

R. Amita, Associate Professor, Department of Transfusion Medicine, Sri Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), has won the Presidents’ Award 2022, a press release issued by SCTIMST said here on Monday.

The award has been instituted by the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB) in honour of “extraordinary public service and contributions”.

AABB is an international not-for-profit organisation representing individuals and institutions involved in the fields of Transfusion Medicine and biotherapies.

The award will be conferred on Dr. Amita during the annual congress of AABB at Orlando in the US between October 1-4.