Award for expatriate
Kozhikode
Expatriate and social worker Ashraf Thamarassery has been selected tor the Dr. P.K. Abdul Gafoor Memorial Social Excellence Award instituted by the Muslim Educational Society. The award comprising a purse of ₹1,111 and a citation will be presented to the winner on May 23. Mayor Beena Philip will present the award, a press release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.