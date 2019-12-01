Automatic Number Plate Recognition interceptors ready in Kerala, motorists beware

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) interceptors will be rolled out by the Motor Vehicles Department in the State as part of adopting a digital enforcement system to book erring motorists.

Each district will get an interceptor for round-the-clock enforcement and these will be used to book all class of motorists violating traffic and motor vehicle rules, pollution norms, and speed restrictions.

Roll out in December

Installation of ANPR camera, speed radar, and other equipment in the 14 vehicles procured by the MVD at a cost of ₹1.24 crore is on in Kochi and they will be rolled out in the first week of December, an MVD official told The Hindu. The equipment, including the ANPR camera, costs ₹2.61 crore.

The ANPR camera installed on top of the interceptor will capture the registration particulars of all approaching vehicles and cross-check it with the database of Vahan, the pan-India application for vehicle registration in the Transport Mission mode project. The particulars will be cross-checked instantly and the erring motorists will be stopped by the enforcement personnel. The ANPR cameras have the facility for multi-lane checking and to capture the number plates of vehicles at a range of 500 m during day and night. The speed radars have a range of 1.5 km. The stored data will come in handy for the police in crime-related cases and theft of vehicles. The interceptors had also been equipped with laptop, scanner, and printer.

Manual checking

For the MVD, the interceptors will avoid manual checking of RC book and other vehicle documents. Besides, it will facilitate hassle-free movement for law-abiding motorists.

Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath said the interceptors would be on the move and would be stationed at places with no camera traps and on accident spots.