Automated disinfectant system installed at Walayar

An automated disinfectant system was installed on Walayar border between Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Thursday with the objective of disinfecting all vehicles and their drivers passing through the border. It was arguably the first such in the country. Walayar is the biggest crossover between the two States.

While the Motor Vehicles Department installed the automated system to disinfect vehicle drivers with the help of the Rotary Club of Palakkad East, the Vivekananda Darshanika Samajam (VDS), a youth organisation under the Sri Ramakrishna Math, installed the machine to disinfect vehicles.

Minister for Water Resources K. Krishnankutty inaugurated the automatic vehicle disinfection machine on Thursday evening. The Minister said that enough water would be ensured for the functioning of the automated disinfectant mechanism.

A group of students under the National Service Scheme (NSS) at Government Polytechnic College, Palakkad, developed the system for driver disinfection. “We will make sure that all drivers coming from other States enter Kerala only after disinfection,” said Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) P. Sivakumar, who inaugurated the machine along with RTO A.K. Sasikumar and Rotary Club president Khader Moideen.

Mr. Sivakumar said that details of drivers would be collected at the check post.

The VDS set up the automatic vehicle disinfection machine as part of its Pariraksha scheme. “We are proud to set up this disinfectant system for the first time in the country,” said T. Satyanath, VDS general secretary.

Vehicles passing through the frame will be sprayed with sodium hypochlorite solution from the sides, top and under. Mr. Satyanath said that sprayers from all sides would automatically ensure that the vehicle is disinfected. The machine will have automatic infrared sensors.

The liquid in a 500-litre tank can be used to disinfect 500 vehicles. Mr. Satyanath said that the machine was installed with the support of the Fire and Rescue Services Department. Fire and Rescue personnel have been in charge of vehicle disinfection across the State.

He said one more machine would be installed on Walayar border to disinfect the vehicles going to Tamil Nadu from Kerala.