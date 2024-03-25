GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Author and education activist T.N. Prakash passes away

March 25, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Prakash, short story writer, novelist, and education activist, passed away here on Sunday. He was 69. The writer had been battling health issues following a stroke and was undergoing treatment at his residence here for several years.

He died around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday at a private hospital in Chala, where he was admitted in the evening due to deteriorating health.

He served as a teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, Pallikunnu, and retired as the District Education Officer of Thalassery. He leaves behind a legacy of literary excellence, with around 40 published works spanning across genres such as short story, novel, biography, children’s literature, and drama.

He is the recipient of numerous awards such as SBT Sahitya Award; Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award; and Joseph Mundassery Award. Some of his noted works are short stories Valapatnam Bridge, Dashavataram, Snehadrishyangal, Indiayude Bhupadam, Ee Kadaltheeram Nilavil, Taj Mahal and Vazhayila, and novelettes Soundaryalahari, Nattal Mulakkunna Nunakal, and Kilipech Kekawa.

Among his impactful novels are Samanilla, Thanal, Thottal Pollunna Sathyankal, Kaikeyi, and Vidhavakalude Veedu. He has also penned a biography T.P. Sukumaran: Perinde Porul.

Mr. Prakash is survived by wife, V. Geetha, a retired headmistress of Kadambur HSS, and his children. The funeral was held at 3.30 p.m. at Payyambalam.

