Audio-visual facilities inaugurated at SD College

Technological infrastructure upgradation is vital for the future of the higher education sector in the country, A.M. Ariff, MP, has said.

He was inaugurating audio-visual facilities installed at Sanatana Dharma (SD) College, Alappuzha, utilising funds sanctioned under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme for the year 2021-22.

Mr. Ariff urged the faculty and students to use technology in the area of creation and dissemination of knowledge. The State government was revamping the higher education sector on a massive scale with a focus on improving quality, he noted.

An alumnus of SD College, Mr. Ariff said the institution was catering to the increasing demand for higher education in the State.

Four digital podia with built-in touch screens and computer; audio system and mixer; and 16 short-throw LCD projectors were installed at a cost of ₹14 lakh. It will benefit the faculty and students of the college in their academic and research activities.

P. Krishna Kumar, manager, SD College presided.