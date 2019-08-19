Kerala

Attappady’s tribes mend bridge ravaged by Bhavani

A tribal youth crossing the reconstructed bridge at Attappady.

A tribal youth crossing the reconstructed bridge at Attappady.  

River had swollen like never before

The Kurumba tribespeople of Attappady have reconstructed a wooden hanging bridge across the river Bhavani, which had been badly damaged in the recent floods. Using bamboo, a group of Kurumba men rebuilt the bridge near Anavai. Tribal hamlets of Lower Thudukki, Upper Thudukki and Galassi can be reached through this bridge.

The government through the Integrated Tribal Development Programme (ITDP) had constructed the bridge across the Bhavani a few months ago for providing better access to tribal colonies of Attappady. About ₹7 lakh was spent for the bridge. When the recent floods damaged the bridge, access to the hamlets was limited. The tribal youths fixed bamboo planks across the bridge and tied them using indigenous methods.

The river Bhavani had swollen like never before when it rained for four days in the western part of Attappady hills. The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services personnel had rescued a five-member family from the Konar Thuruthu islet near Pudur using a rope across the river.

“It was the first time that we did such a daring rescue act,” said District Fire Officer Arun Bhaskar. All members of the family were brought to the mainland using a rope tied across the river.

