Attappady school holds penalty contest
The Ekalavya Model Residential School at Attappady celebrated National Sports Day on Monday by organising a penalty shootout competition.
School principal Binoy P.K. inaugurated the competition by taking the first kick. Girls and boys took part in the competition under different houses. Blue House became winners in boys’ and girls’ categories.
Physical education teacher Sanil K. welcomed the gathering. Staff secretary Vineet V. proposed a vote of thanks.
