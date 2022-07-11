Attappady gang attack: second youth dies

He came under attack following dispute over gun deal

A youngster who was under treatment for the past 10 days after being beaten up by a gang at Attappady died at Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, on Monday.

Vinayakan, 22, son of Vijayan from Kannur, was brutally beaten up by the gang following a dispute over a gun deal on June 30. He died on Monday afternoon. His partner Nanda Kishore, 22, from Kodungalloor, had died on July 1 following the torture.

The police arrested 10 persons in connection with the incident. The police said it was a dispute over a gun deal that led to the murders.

Nanda Kishore and Vinayakan had reportedly collected ₹1 lakh from the accused offering them a gun that could be used without licence. However, they could not deliver the gun in time. They also could not return the cash when demanded.

The accused are youngsters and reportedly committed the murder at a farmhouse at Irattakulam, near Kavundikkal, Attappady, under the influence of drugs.