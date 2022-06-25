Attack on regional office of Rahul Gandhi was planned: Leader of Opposition

Mr. Satheesan said Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan was implementing the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save his face from the investigations of the central agencies into the diplomatic gold smuggling case.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Sastheesan has said that the attack on the regional office of MP Rahul Gandhi on May 24 was a well-planned one.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Mr. Satheesan said that the attack was done by a mob of nearly 300 persons, including the members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), who had reached the spot from different parts of the district in vehicles.

“While they were vandalising the office and attacking the three office staff, lasting around 55 minutes, the police failed to adopt any actions against them”, Mr. Satheesan said adding that the incident revealed that it was a planned attack as per the direction from the office of the Chief Minister.

The personal staff of Health Minister Veena George also took part in the attack, he said. When Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani visited Wayanad on May 2, she called for driving away Mr. Gandhi from Wayanad like he had been driven away from Amethi. The CPI (M) was implementing it with the help of its feeder organisations as the BJP leadership in the state was not strong enough to execute it, Mr. Satheesan added. Mr. Satheesan also visited the vandalised office of Mr. Gandhi along with senior Congress leaders.

Meanwhile, the Kalpetta police arrested 25 SFI activists in connection with the attack on the regional office of Rahul Gandhi, MP here. The police have strengthened security measures in the district and Kannur Range DIG Rahul R. Nair is camping here to assess the situation.