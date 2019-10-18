Kerala

Attack on KVVES leaders: police collecting visuals

The police began collecting surveillance camera footages from Ottappalam and mobile phone visuals being circulated in the social media to find those involved in the attack on the State leaders of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) at Thottakkara, near Ottappalam, on Wednesday.

KVVES State president T. Nasiruddin and secretary K. Sethumadhavan were injured and their cars damaged in the attack by a gang. The police said they would be able to identify the attackers and the vehicles they used after examining the visuals. Prajit Machingal, 33, who was arrested in connection with the attack, was remanded in judicial custody. The police registered a case against 15 people.

