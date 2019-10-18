Attack on KVVES leaders: police collecting visuals

The police began collecting surveillance camera footages from Ottappalam and mobile phone visuals being circulated in the social media to find those involved in the attack on the State leaders of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) at Thottakkara, near Ottappalam, on Wednesday.
KVVES State president T. Nasiruddin and secretary K. Sethumadhavan were injured and their cars damaged in the attack by a gang. The police said they would be able to identify the attackers and the vehicles they used after examining the visuals. Prajit Machingal, 33, who was arrested in connection with the attack, was remanded in judicial custody. The police registered a case against 15 people.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.