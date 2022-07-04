Attack on Kottayam DCC office: five DYFI activists held

Staff Reporter July 04, 2022 18:54 IST

They are among the eight accused in the case

Amidst criticism over the alleged inaction by the police, the Kottayam West police on Monday arrested five activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in connection with the attack on the District Congress Committee (DCC) office in Kottayam. The arrested have been identified as Praveen Thampi (DYFI block secretary) , K. Midhun (block joint secretary) , Vishnu Gopal, Arun Kumar and Vishnu Rajendran. They were among the eight persons arraigned as accused in the case. They were produced before a magistrate. The DCC office had come under attack on Friday, despite the presence of police. The accused had gone into hiding after the incident. Though the police had booked the accused under various non-bailable sections, the delay in arresting them had invited criticism from the Congress with senior leaders, including Oommen Chandy and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, launching a scathing attack on the police.



