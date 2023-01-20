At G20 meet, India aims to end healthcare disparities through medical value travel

January 20, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

Medical Value Travel (MVT) plays a crucial role in eliminating healthcare disparities across the globe and the first meeting of the Health Working Group (HWG) under India’s presidency aims to create pathways to bridge this gap, said V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog. He was speaking on the closing day of the three-day of HWG1 meeting here on Friday.

Dr. Paul said that there is a great opportunity for utilising traditional medical practices like ayurveda in MVT sector, which is witnessing a combined annual growth rate of over 23%.

He also elaborated on the need to build a resilient and sustainable MVT framework, with a focus on maintaining, improving or restoring health through medical intervention instead of the common practice of visiting another country to seek medical treatment. “This is possible by providing access to quality and cost-effective medical care, transparent pricing, seamless travel to MVT destinations, attainment of universal health coverage and ensuring low waiting time for medical treatment”, he pointed out.

Strengthening the ecosystem for MVT through effective governance and policy framework, including setting up of a dedicated board and agency, is crucial. There is a need for developing standards and accreditation for healthcare facilities and medical travel facilitators as well as enabling digitisation in the MVT segment, Dr. Paul pointed out.

Insurance cover

He further highlighted the need for ensuring availability of medical insurance portability and coverage of traditional systems of medicine under insurance policies at the international level, enhancing accessibility and patient experience through a liberalised visa policy, improved air connectivity and capacity building of healthcare enterprises and staff.

Dr. Paul emphasised that to enhance the attractiveness of a destination, it was important to create an ecosystem of quality, affordability, expertise in healthcare services, low waiting time for treatment and ease of communication

In this regard, he urged the G20 member countries to make synergized efforts towards achieving universal health coverage, form sustainable collaborations between governments, industry, academia and experts to ensure equitable access to affordable and quality healthcare.

‘Heal in India’ initiative

Dr. Paul said that India will soon be launching the “Heal in India” initiative to leverage its healthcare services for international patients.

The discussions focused on critical knowledge sharing, cross-border collaborations, multi-sectoral partnerships at regional and global level and creation of vibrant and robust global regulatory networks.

Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Lav Agarwal, Additional Secretary, Mohfw, among others, spoke on the occasion.