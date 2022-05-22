New station director for Thiruvananthapuram railway station
Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer P.L. Ashok Kumar took charge as the station director of the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Central Station. He was working as additional registrar, Railway Claims Tribunal, Ernakulam.
A native of Madavoor in Thiruvananathapuram, he had also held various positions like Railway area manager, Ernakulam, senior divisional operations manager, Thiruvananthapuram Railways Division, and Palakkad Railways Division.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.