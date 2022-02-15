Assistant engineer held on bribery charge

Accused of taking ₹10,000

Accused of taking ₹10,000

Kozhikode

The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau arrested an assistant engineer P.T. Sunilkumar attached to the Kerala Water Authority office at Sarovaram in the city on Tuesday on the charge of demanding a bribe from a contractor to pass a bill in connection with the work done for a scheme under the Centrally sponsored Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation project.

The Vigilance officials led by DySP E. Sunil Kumar caught the assistant engineer red-handed while allegedly taking ₹10,000 as bribe from the complainant, M.R. Rajeev.

Sunilkumar was charged with sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was also produced in court later, officials said.