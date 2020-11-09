Assembly poll: draft voters’ list on Nov. 16

The draft voters’ list for the Assembly elections in 2021 will be published by the Election Commission of India on November 16.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena said the decision to publish the draft voters’ list was taken on the basis of a meeting held by the commission on Monday with representatives of registered political parties.

All those who have attained the age of 18 on January 1, 2021 or before will figure on the draft list to be published by the Election Commission. The draft voters’ list will be available on the website nvsp.in.

People can rectify mistakes and register complaints till December 15.

The Election Commission had already issued directives to District Collectors and other officials about the revision of voters’ list.

The term of the 14th Assembly ends in May 2021 and the election to elect 140 legislators of the 15th Assembly is to be held by April 2021. The last election was held on May 16, 2016.