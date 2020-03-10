Assembly pays homage to Vijayan Pillai

The Legislative Assembly on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Chavara MLA N. Vijayan Pillai who passed away recently.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reminisced about Pillai’s selfless efforts that gained wide acceptance in his constituency and beyond. Recollecting his last conversations with the late CPI(M) legislator, Mr. Vijayan said he had deferred seeking medical attention for his ailment out of fear that his absence from public life could affect many of those who depended on him in Chavara.

Quality

Such was his quality that endeared him to all sections. He has never tasted defeat in his political career since becoming a member of the Chavara grama panchayat.

He added that his victory from the Chavara constituency during the last Assembly polls was no mean feat, considering the area used to be considered a bastion of the Revolutionary Socialist Party for decades.

Industrialist

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said Mr. Pillai stood firmly by underprivileged sections all throughout his political career even as his business grew.

He excelled both as an elected representative as well as an industrialist.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, Ministers E. Chandrasekharan, Ramachandran Kadannappally and representatives of various parties including M.K. Muneer, Mathew T. Thomas, Mons Joseph, Mani C. Kappan, Anoop Jacob, O. Rajagopal, K.B. Ganesh Kumar, Kovoor Kunjumon and P.C. George also spoke on the occasion.