Assembly panel visits Njaraneeli school

Will give recommendations to improve academic quality, it says

Will give recommendations to improve academic quality, it says

The State Assembly’s Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe on Wednesday visited Dr. Ambedkar Vidyaniketan CBSE School, Njaraneeli, that functions under the Scheduled Tribe Development department.

The committee that discussed the school’s functioning and infrastructure with officials concerned also interacted with teachers and students to gather their opinion. It expressed satisfaction with the basic infrastructure and operations of the school. It would submit to the government recommendations on improving the school’s academic standards, the committee that comprised MLAs Kadakampally Surendran, V. Sasi, O.S. Ambika and V.R. Sunil Kumar said.

The school began functioning in 2003. As many as 326 students from various districts stay and study here from Classes I to XII. The committee said the school had all the facilities required by children. They were receiving good classes, accommodation, food and other facilities.

However, in order to raise their academic quality, starting a humanities batch in the higher secondary level, a playground with modern facilities, and an auditorium that could seat all students would be recommended to the government. Steps would also be taken to appoint permanent teachers, the committee said.

Committee members visited every classrooms and the rooms where the children stayed. They also had food with the students.

The review meeting held on the occasion was attended by Peringamala panchayat president Shinu Madathara, Assembly additional secretary K. Suresh Kumar, school Principal Durga Malathi, and officials of various departments.