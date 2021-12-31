Asked to produce bills by police, Swedish tourist empties liquor bottles on road side at Kerala beach

Foreigner stopped by the police at Kovalam checking point in Thiruvananthapuram

A Swedish tourist’s plans of a New Year’s toast turned sour thanks to alleged high-handed approach of a few policemen that led the former to empty three bottles of alcohol on the road side at Kovalam on Friday.

The incident occurred when Swedish native Stig Stephen Asberg was travelling along the Kovalam beach road on a scooter after purchasing Indian-made foreign liquor from an outlet of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) nearby.

At a checking point, some police officers tasked with security checks in the area stopped the motorist and sought the bills for the alcohol in his bag. While he did not possess the bill, he insisted that Bevco seals were intact on the bottles.

While the police remained adamant that the tourist could not carry them without producing the bills, they were taken by surprise when the Swede got off the vehicle and walked towards a vacant plot nearby to drain out the liquor.

The incident was captured in a mobile phone by a passer-by who, along with some other people, could be heard asking the police team: “Isn’t this a bad thing to do to a foreigner who has come here to enjoy?” Despite such pleas, a policeman ordered the tourist to “thrown away the bottle.”

Mr. Asberg, however, refrained from littering the place with the empty plastic bottles that he then placed in his bag. Before he could empty the third bottle, he was told by the police that he could keep it if he managed to retrieve the bill from the Bevco outlet. Soon, he produced the bill at the police station.

City Police Commissioner and Inspector General Balram Kumar Upadhyay, however, denied reports that the police had compelled the tourist to discard the liquor.

He said the Swede was subjected to checking just as other motorists who passed by the checking point. None of the police officers had misbehaved with him, said Mr. Upadhyay.