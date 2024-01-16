GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asian Waterbird Census records 5,412 birds of 70 species in Thiruvananthapuram

Kadinamkulam Wetlands register highest bird count, totalling 1,302 birds across 31 species

January 16, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Lesser black-backed gull

Lesser black-backed gull

The waterbird population in Thiruvananthapuram district remains steady, the Asian Waterbird Census 2024 has found.

The annual census conducted jointly by WWF-India and the Social Forestry wing of the Forest department recorded 5,412 birds representing 70 species, including 33 migratory ones. The exercise had enumerated 5,396 birds last year.

Notably, 13 species were different from those observed during the previous edition.

The Kadinamkulam Wetlands registered the highest bird count in the district, totalling 1,302 birds across 31 species. This count encompassed notable sightings, including a sizable flock of 102 Asian openbills, 21 whimbrels, 335 little cormorants, and 107 Indian cormorants.

Asian openbills

Punchakkari and Vellayani Lake, recognised as bird hotspots in the city, recorded counts of 363 and 453 birds respectively, featuring 38 species each. At Vellayani Lake, a substantial flock of Asian openbills, that are classified as non-breeding residents, were observed. An intriguing observation at Punchakkari was the sighting of a river tern.

The Poovar estuary and beach reported new additions compared to the previous year, such as lesser-crested tern, gull-billed tern, brown-headed gull, lesser black-backed gull, and black-headed gull. However, some regular members like lesser sand-plovers, greater sand-plover, Kentish plover, and sanderlings were absent.

Godwits

Pazhanchira wetlands, near Attingal, contributed significant sightings, including 38 spot-billed ducks and 150 black-tailed godwits. This marked the first-ever major sighting of godwits in the district.

Contrarily, Akkulam Lake, once a thriving habitat for waterbirds, which has been witnessing extensive degradation due to anthropogenic interventions, showed a dwindling bird population. Nonetheless, the team found around 550 lesser whistling-ducks in the waterbody within the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) campus adjacent to the lake.

Conservation measures

Saju S. Nair, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry), Thiruvananthapuram, emphasised the need for implementing conservation measures for the protection of these birds. WWF-India State director Renjan Mathew Varghese and census district coordinators A.K. Sivakumar and Govind Girija also participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.