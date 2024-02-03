Asian Waterbird Census records 11,470 birds of 83 species in Kollam

February 03, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOLLAM

The annual Asian Waterbird Census held in Kollam district recorded 11,470 birds belonging to 83 species including 42 migratory ones, compared to 7,592 and 69 species last year.

According to the WWF India, which jointly conducted the survey with the Kollam Birding Battalion and Fatima Mata National College, this could be attributed to the exclusive counts conducted this year in Munroe Thuruthu, Umayanalloor wetlands, and Sasthamkotta Lake.

The tally is from the comprehensive survey conducted, covering 13 wetlands across the district. Sixty-three birders and volunteers were part of the survey carried out on January 26 with the support of the Social Forestry Division (Kollam).

The Pavumba wetlands yielded the highest number of 3,170 birds from 47 species. These include 670 Western Yellow Wagtails, 510 Wood Sandpipers, 115 Painted Storks, and 280 Barn Swallows, which are migratory. Though the Shakthikulangara harbour claims the second position with 1,827 birds, the lion’s share was from just two species that includes 1,126 Little Egrets and 486 Brahmini Kites. The Polachira wetlands counted 1,159 birds with 327 Pigmy Cotton Goose and 68 Oriental Darters falling under the Red Data Book of IUCN.

The newly added Umayanalloor wetlands reports six Wooly-necked Storks and holds the highest number of Lesser Whistling Ducks (650). Chittumalachira, lying close to the Devi temple, came up with a tally of 1,105 birds including 520 Little Cormorants and 100 Grey-headed Swamphens. The Vellanathuruthu and Azheekkal Beach, where most of the shore birds land every year, gave an entirely different picture from last year.

The team counted 332 birds belonging to 18 species including 150 Lesser Crested Terns and 25 Greater Crested Terns and Common Green Shanks in place of 1,231 birds from 24 species last year. But the Vellanathuruthu beach excelled with 902 birds from 34 species in place of 249 birds from 12 species in 2023.

All other sites had lesser counts and 284 birds belonging to 22 species were counted from Munroe Thuruthu, which was considered an exclusive site this year. “Even though the sighting of more birds from more species was a matter of great joy, from all the sites the birders reported a high degree of habitat degradation and to a certain extent loss, due to anthropogenic intervention and fluctuating climate conditions. The presence of 42 migratory species including seven endangered species demands regular monitoring in these sites and a well-designed strategy to be in place for conserving these bird habitats in the district,” said A.K. Sivakumar and Ampady Sugathan, the coordinators of AWC, Kollam.