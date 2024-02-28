GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ASI compilation camp held in Thrissur

February 28, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), Field Operations Division, and Thrissur NSSO sub-regional office organised an Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) Compilation Camp at the sub-regional office here on Wednesday.

Senior statistical officer of Kozhikode regional office and ASI coordinator K.T. Sudheer delivered the keynote address. The camp is aimed at interacting with the industrial units to enable them to do the compilation of ASI returns in the ASI web portal.

About 20 industrial units from Thrissur attended the camp. Dolly Verghese, Thrissur in-charge of sub-regional office, presided over the function. M. Shanawas and Sharmendra, senior statistical officers from Kozhikode regional office, lead the sessions, according to a press release.

