ASAP becomes NCVET awarding & assessment body
ASAP Kerala has been recognised both as an awarding and assessment body of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).
The accreditation has made it the first agency in the State to be accorded dual recognition at the national level.
The NCVET, which functions under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is a regulatory body that monitors quality in technical and vocational education and training.
ASAP Kerala chairperson and managing director Usha Titus and NCVET chairperson Nirmaljeet Singh Khalsi formalised the agreement.
ASAP Kerala has been tasked with creating a comprehensive skilling ecosystem in Kerala as part of upgrading all vocational courses to National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) standards, a press note said.
