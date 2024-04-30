As heat intensifies, central Travancore stares at drought-like situation

April 30, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The central Travancore districts of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta have been enduring stifling heat for weeks, with severe drought-like conditions prevailing and water sources across most parts of the region gradually drying up.

Spanning from Vembanad Lake to the eastern high ranges, this area has been facing extreme weather events — floods followed by a prolonged spell of drought-like conditions now. This unfortunate chain of events has unleashed a domino effect on life in the villages dotting the landscape.

According to the officials from the Irrigation department, water levels in major rivers in the region have plummeted. In some areas, rivers such as Meenachil and Manimala have even ceased flowing entirely, posing significant challenges to numerous drinking water projects.

‘Situation to worsen’

The current levels at the intake points of various waterbodies are insufficient to meet long-term demands and the situation is anticipated to worsen with rising temperatures. The sporadic summer rain has failed to adequately replenish the water flow,’’ said an official.

At Aranmula, the water level in the Pampa river has dwindled to a mere 1.29 m, while Achencoil stands at a meagre 4.6 m.

The situation is particularly dire in the elevated regions where communities rely heavily on these waterbodies for their survival.

In the western parts, where access to clean drinking water has historically been problematic, the situation remains bleak. Sources indicate that water scarcity will also have grave implications for commercial agriculture, consequently impacting food security.

Meanwhile, there have been no significant fluctuations reported in the water flow along the Muvattupuzha river, which channels water released from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) power generation unit in Idukki.

In Pathanamthitta, major reservoirs are also witnessing a sharp decline, with the live storage in the Kakki-Anathodu dam plummeting to a mere 33.5% of its capacity. At present, the Pampa dam holds 962.75 feet of water, while the live storage in the Moozhiyar and Maniyar dams has dwindled to 57.67% and 74.75% respectively.

Authorities, meanwhile, have warned people that there will not be any relief from the rising temperature in Pathanamthitta, saying the temperature may remain at 38°C till May 4.