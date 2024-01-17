GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Artificial reef project inaugurated in district

January 17, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The deployment of artificial reefs off the coast of 42 fishing villages in Thiruvananthapuram district began on Wednesday. The project is meant to boost fish resources and promote sustainable management.

In all, 6,300 artificial reef units - 150 for each of the villages - will be deployed under this initiative.

Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala, who inaugurated the project through videoconference, said it will boost sustainable fishing, enhance the marine landscape and foster better livelihood for the fishing community. Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian presided over the State-level launch of the project and flagged off the work at Vizhinjam.

The project is being implemented by the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) with technical support from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

Under the project, 150 reinforced cement concrete (RCC) reef modules in three distinct shapes - triangular (80 units), floral (35 units), and fused pipe type (35 units) - have been assigned for each of the 42 villages from Pozhiyoor to Varkala. The sites were selected in consultation with local fishing groups. According to the government, the modules - each weigh over one tonne - will be positioned with the help of GPS and deposited on the seabed at a depth of 12 to 15 fathoms.

The ₹13.02 crore project is being implemented under the Central Government’s Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). The Department of Fisheries, Government of India, has proposed artificial reefs in 3,477 fishing villages across the coastline of the country, according to Mr. Rupala. Under PMMSY, the Centre has cleared ₹302 crore for artificial reef installation and promotion of sustainable fisheries and livelihood in Kerala.

Mr. Cherian said the project was the outcome of a collaborative effort aimed at fostering a sustainable and thriving marine ecosystem that also benefits the fishing community.

K. S. Srinivas, Principal Secretary, Fisheries and Ports; Fisheries director Adeela Abdulla, KSCADC P. I. Sheik Pareeth, and CMFRI Principal Scientist Joe K. Kizhkudan were present.

