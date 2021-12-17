Kerala

Arrests of prime accused recorded

The Pothencode police on Thursday recorded the arrests of Sudheesh alias Unni and ‘Muttayi’ Shyam, two of the prime accused in the murder case of Kalloor native Sudheesh last week. With their arrests, as many as 10 people have been brought to book in the sensational case. The second accused, ‘Ottakam’ Rajesh who is suspected to have led the quotation gang remained on the run.

All the three main accused have several pending cases including those relating to murder attempts. Shyam is the brother of the deceased’s wife. Unni and Shyam had been apprehended a day ago from a hideout near Vembayam.


