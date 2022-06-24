Arrangements to be made for Vavu Bali on July 28

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the rituals in connection with the Karkidaka Vavu Bali across all the centres in the district where 'bali' offering is usually made, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said. The Collector has issued directions to the various departments to ensure safe bali offering at Shanghumughom, Thiruvallam, Varkala, Aruvippuram and Aruvikkara on July 28, the Karkidaka Vavu day.

Addressing an overview meeting on Friday at the Collectorate, Ms. Khosa said that arrangements would be made at all these locations to allow the maximum number of people to offer bali, considering the possibility of huge crowds. Tahasildars, police and dewaswom officials were asked to conduct joint inspections at Shanghumughom and Varkala.

Separate control rooms of the police, revenue, fire force, and health departments would have to be set up. Notice boards with important contact numbers in case of emergencies would have to be displayed at prominent locations. Warning boards would have to be installed in areas in places where water depth was more. Services of life guards and scuba divers would have to be ensured in Shanghumughom and Varkala, she said.

KSRTC would run special services from various regions. Green protocol would be strictly followed for the bali offering. The nodal officers of each department would coordinate the activities in each location. Sufficient barricades also would be set up to ensure safety. More women police officers would be deployed and arrangements made for providing drinking water to the public. CCTV cameras and bio toilets would be installed. The Food Safety department had been asked to carry out special inspections in commercial establishments in the area.