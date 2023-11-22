HamberMenu
Arrangements in place for Navakerala Sadas in Wayanad

November 22, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Renu Raj taking stock of the arrangements made for the Navakerala Sadas at Chandragiri Auditorium at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Wednesday.

District Collector Renu Raj taking stock of the arrangements made for the Navakerala Sadas at Chandragiri Auditorium at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Wednesday.

All arrangements are in place for the Navakerala Sadas to be held in the three Assembly constituencies in Wayanad district on Thursday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made in Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady and Kalpetta where the programme will be held.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will interact with as many as 200 select people from the district at the Chandragiri Auditorium here at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Development policy

Issues related to the district would be discussed at a special meeting and a development policy would be drafted as per its recommendations. As the entry is restricted to the meeting, public grievances will not be heard there.

The Navakerala Sadas in Kalpetta Assembly constituency will be held at the SKMJ High School ground here at 11 a.m. As many as 10 counters have been set up in each venue to submit grievances and the counter here would start functioning from 8 a.m.

The meeting in Sulthan Bathery constituency will be held at the St. Mary‘s college ground at 3 p.m. The counters to receive public grievances would start functioning from 1 p.m.

The venue for the meeting in Mananthavady constituency has been set up on the GVHSS ground at Mananthavady at 4.30 p.m. and the public grievance counters would start functioning from 1 p.m.

The arrangements at the venues were assessed by District collector Renu Raj and security arrangements were inspected by Wayanad District Police Chief Padam Singh.

