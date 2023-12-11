HamberMenu
Arraign Chief Minister as first accused, demands Satheesan

Attack on protesters during Navakerala Sadas

December 11, 2023 02:52 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan. File.

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan. File. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should be arraigned as the first accused in the criminal cases registered in connection with the Navakerala Sadas, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Mr. Satheesan said the criminal gangs of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], which were escorting the bus on which the Chief Minister and the Ministers were travelling, were attacking those who were protesting against the government.

The criminals had cruelly attacked a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist in Kochi recently. It was the support given by the Chief Minister that encouraged the criminals to attack their own party members. The Chief Minister was still justifying the attacks on the protesters, he said.

The government was carrying out a political campaign at the expense of the taxpayers of the State. The government could not even make proper arrangements at the Sabarimala temple during the pilgrimage season, he alleged.

