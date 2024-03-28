Army contingent from Pangode participating in India-US amphibious exercise

March 28, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Army personnel from the Pangode Military station here are part of a 700- member Indian contingent participating in the second edition of the Tri Services India-U.S. Amphibious Exercise “Ex Tiger Triumph 2024 ” along with Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. The 14-day exercise which commenced on Monday, is being conducted in two phases with Harbour Phase at Vishakhapatnam followed by Sea Phase at Kakinada. The primary focus of the exercise is to enhance interoperability, strengthen bilateral relations, refine capabilities in Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) and sub-conventional operations.

The exercise has witnessed amphibious capabilities of the Indian Army in conventional and sub-conventional scenarios. The Indian Army is represented by an integrated Battalion group showcasing newly inducted weapons and state-of-the-art technological infusions. The Indian Army contingent is represented by components from Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, Para Special Forces, Artillery, Engineers and other supporting Arms apart from assorted systems of multiple drones, anti drone equipments and infantry carrier vehicles, a Defence pressnote issued here said. The harbour phase included communication checks to ensure seamless coordination between the participating forces. Personnel from both countries exchanged visits to each other’s ships, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration. The sea phase which commenced yesterday, involves a strategic move to a simulated island country, setting the stage for a series of complex operations. The first major operation will be ship-to-shore move, demonstrating the precision and coordination required for amphibious operations. Establishing an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp will be a key focus of the exercise, reflecting the commitment of both forces to humanitarian assistance. The camp setup involves logistical challenges and coordination efforts, highlighting the importance of efficient planning and execution in disaster relief operations. Sub-conventional operations and joint drills will be conducted to enhance the operational capabilities of both forces. The Joint training exercise with US Defence Forces demonstrates interoperability, joint operational capabilities and intelligence sharing between both the countries, the pressnote added.