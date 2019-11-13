Armless hero conquers Chief Minister’s heart

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared a fascinating Facebook post on Tuesday, leaving an interesting note along with half a dozen pictures with a differently abled youngster from Alathur, near here.

For people who did not know Pranav M.B., the armless BCom undergraduate from Government College, Chittur, it was an amazing post by the Chief Minister which would move any human heart. But those who know the youth say he is a hero.

Pranav met Mr. Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram along with his parents on his birthday and handed over the funds he collected through the foot paintings he did in reality shows to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Contribution

The Chief Minister was touched by the cheque Pranav ‘handed over’ to him with his right foot. “It is an invaluable contribution,” Mr. Vijayan wrote in his FB post.

Post goes viral

The post has gone viral on social media with people eulogizing the Chief Minister for sparing time to meet Pranav.

Two pictures stood out, though. One showing Mr. Vijayan ‘shaking legs’ with Pranav by extending a hand to touch the youth’s toes and the other portraying the armless man taking a selfie with the smiling Chief Minister.

None else would have a taken a selfie with a foot along with the Chief Minister.

Mr. Vijayan has gleefully mentioned the selfie in his post. Pranav told the Chief Minister that his father Balasubramaniam and mother Swarnakumari were his arms in life. The Chief Minister’s post quoted Pranav as reposing confidence in the government.

K.D. Prasenan, Alathur MLA, accompanied them.

Youth icon

Pranav was in the news when he polled his maiden vote using the second toe of his right foot in the Lok Sabha elections held on April 23 this year. The social media had called him a hero then.

The district administration had roped him in as the youth icon representing the differently abled for the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme conducted by the Election Commission.

He had also contributed to the CMDRF the funds he collected through foot paintings soon after the floods in 2018.