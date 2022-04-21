Approval for 1,881 annual Plan projects in Alappuzha

A meeting of the District Planning Committee (DPC) has approved the annual Plan projects submitted by various local bodies in Alappuzha district for the financial year 2022-23.

The DPC has given the nod to a total of 1,881 projects. They include 391 projects submitted by the district panchayat, 100 projects of five municipalities, 143 projects of 10 block panchayats and 1,247 projects submitted by 62 grama panchayats.

The meeting congratulated four block and 39 grama panchayats in the district that had achieved 100% utilisation of their Plan fund for 2021-22.

Alappuzha District Panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari presided.