Appoint ombudsman for KTU: Lok Ayukta

The Lok Ayukta has indicted the government and the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) for their failure to appoint an ombudsman for the varsity as mandated by the All India Council for Technical Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

In an order passed on a complaint by Ajay R. Kamath, a lawyer, the Lok Ayukta held that the government and the KTU had a statutory duty to appoint an ombudsman as required by the AICTE and the UGC regulations.

After conducting an investigation and hearing the counsel for the complainant, the State government, and the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar of the KTU, it found that even though the university came into existence in 2014, an ombudsman was yet to be appointed.

Setting up of of students’ grievance redressal committees and appointment of ombudsperson were progressive measures to redress grievances of students studying in colleges/institutions affiliated to the university. It would promote peace and harmony in the colleges and institutions and improve their academic atmosphere. When there was an established system for redressal of grievances in colleges, institutions, or the university, the students would refrain from resorting to unhealthy and undesirable means to redress their grievances, it held.

The Lok Ayukta sent a report to the Chief Minister with a recommendation that the government and the university expedite the procedure for appointment of an ombudsman for the KTU and ensure that the ombudsman was appointed within six months.