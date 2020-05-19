Kerala

Apply online for exam centre change

Students who are residents of model residential school hostels, sports hostels, pre and post-matric hostels, and shelter homes of the government, those in the Gulf and Lakshadweep, and those who are held up in other district of the State and unable to appear for the remaining SSLC, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary examinations can apply online to select schools convenient to them as examination centres.

Change of exam centres within districts will not be allowed. Applications can be submitted online from May 19 to 21 on https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, www.hscap.kerala.gov.in, www.vhscap.kerala.gov.in.

The list of new centres will be published on May 23 on the website, a statement from the Pareeksha Bhavan here on Tuesday said.

