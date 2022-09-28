The Centre for Continuing Education, Government Polytechnic College, Ezhukone, has invited application for various short-term vocational courses. AutoCAD, Aluminium Fabrication, Mobile Phone Technology, and Beautician are the courses offered. Application forms are available at the Centre for Continuing Education office and the last date for accepting applications is October 12. For more details, contact 9496846522.
Applications invited for short-term courses
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.