Applications invited for PhD at IIST

October 31 is the last date for application

October 26, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) has invited applications for admission to the PhD programme starting in January 2024 in the departments of Aerospace Engineering, Avionics, Chemistry, Earth and Space Sciences, Humanities, Mathematics and Physics.

The IIST is a deemed to be university under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956 and functions as an autonomous body under the Union Department of Space.

Applications can be submitted online on https://admission.iist.ac.in. October 31 is the last date for applying.

