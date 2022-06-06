Appeal to Centre for expanding industrial corridor to Thiruvananthapuram

In view of generation of employment opportunities

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve on Monday made an earnest appeal to Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal to consider extending the Bengaluru-Kochi industrial corridor to Thiruvananthapuram considering the major employment opportunities it would generate.

He also appealed to the Union Minister to consider leveraging the land bank available with the Central public sector undertakings in the State.

Mr. Goyal and Mr. Rajeeve recalled their long friendship as parliamentarians. They were speaking at a roundtable with industrialists on investment opportunities offered by the National Industrial Corridor extension to Kochi, which involves two clusters, one in Palakkad and another near Kochi. The roundtable was organised by the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation.

The Union Minister, who had a hectic schedule in the city on Monday and visited institutions such as the Marine Products Export Development Authority, said the national corridor project would make doing business easy. He said the government would help set up industries and make the basic facilities available without hassles. The aim was to create an environment for doing business easily, he added.

Suman Billa, industries principal secretary, and Santhosh Koshy Thomas, MD, Kinfra, were among those who spoke at the roundtable.