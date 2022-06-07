Appeal against SC order, Bathery municipality asks govt.

Municipal council passes resolution

The Sulthan Bathery municipal council on Tuesday urged the government to appeal against a Supreme Court court order declaring one-kilometre area around protected forests as ecologically sensitive area.

A resolution passed by the council said the order would adversely affect overall development of Sulthan Bathery town and public life. As per the directive, major areas in the municipality would come under eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) and restrictions would be imposed on all kinds of constructions, mining, and land utilisation.

Presenting the resolution, T.K. Ramesh, municipal chairman, said the ESZ would have the status of reserve forest in future and such a move would force the public to leave the area. The public under the municipal area were conserving forest wealth with the support of municipal authorities.

Various projects of the municipality such as clean city, green city and flower city had set a model for the State but the court directive should be opposed as it would be threat to the life and property of the public, Mr. Ramesh said.

As the directive would affect agriculture and tourism activities inside the municipal limits, it should be repealed, he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League municipal committee called for a hartal on June 14 in the municipal limits to protest against the directive.