APJ award presented to DRDO scientist Tessy Thomas
Recognition for role in developing indigenous missile systems
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday presented the APJ Award instituted by Noorul Islam University to Tessy Thomas, scientist and Director General, Aeronautical Systems, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The award, comprising a cash prize of ₹1,00,000 and a citation, was given away at a function held at the NIMS Medicity auditorium.
Dr. Tessy Thomas, also known as Missile Woman, was selected for the award for her role in developing indigenous missile systems. The jury was headed by Dr. A.P. Majeed Khan, chancellor of the university. Dr. Thomas interacted with the students of the university and spoke about the strides taken by the country in space and allied sectors and the road ahead.
NIMS Medicity managing director M.S. Faisal Khan, Noorul Islam University Pro-Chancellor Dr. Perumal Swami and Vice Chancellor Dr. Kumaraguru were among those present. The university also felicitated those who have put in exemplary service in different sectors.
