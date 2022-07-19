APJ award presented to DRDO scientist Tessy Thomas

Recognition for role in developing indigenous missile systems

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presents the APJ award instituted by Noorul Islam University to DRDO scientist Dr. Tessy Thomas in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. University Vice Chancellor Dr. Kumaraguru, Chancellor Dr. A.P. Majeed Khan and NIMS Medicity managing director M.S. Faisal Khan are also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday presented the APJ Award instituted by Noorul Islam University to Tessy Thomas, scientist and Director General, Aeronautical Systems, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The award, comprising a cash prize of ₹1,00,000 and a citation, was given away at a function held at the NIMS Medicity auditorium.

Dr. Tessy Thomas, also known as Missile Woman, was selected for the award for her role in developing indigenous missile systems. The jury was headed by Dr. A.P. Majeed Khan, chancellor of the university. Dr. Thomas interacted with the students of the university and spoke about the strides taken by the country in space and allied sectors and the road ahead.

NIMS Medicity managing director M.S. Faisal Khan, Noorul Islam University Pro-Chancellor Dr. Perumal Swami and Vice Chancellor Dr. Kumaraguru were among those present. The university also felicitated those who have put in exemplary service in different sectors.