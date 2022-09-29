Kerala

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University to establish three centres of excellence

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to establish three Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for advanced learning and research in the fields of science and technology.

The Syndicate resolved to develop the centres at the Government Engineering College (GEC), Kannur; Government Model Engineering College (MEC), Thrikkakara; and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology (RIT), Kottayam.

The proposed CoEs at GEC, MEC and RIT will focus on sustainable engineering and carbon neutrality; artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and automation with industrial linkages; and emerging materials and infrastructure.

The Syndicate standing committee on academics and research has been tasked with strategising academic research projects to be implemented and the modalities of operational administration of the centres. The university had earmarked ₹30 crore for setting up these centres in the Budget for the current fiscal.


Printable version | Sep 29, 2022

