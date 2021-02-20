Kerala

Any post suitable for Sreedharan: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran on Saturday claimed that many had expressed their willingness to join the party after Metroman E. Sreedharan announced his decision to join the BJP. He added that two retired judges would soon join the party. He said Mr. Sreedharan was a person who deserved to be in any position. He was speaking ahead of the BJP’s Statewide ‘Vijaya Yatra’ which would kick-start under his leadership from Kasaragod on Sunday. He alleged that the State government was indulging in widespread corruption before the upcoming Assembly polls.

He said the ₹2,900-crore mega fisheries project was part of this. It was hard to believe that the Chief Minister was unaware of the agreement for the project, he added.

He also attacked the Congress and said the party’s name was synonymous with corruption.

