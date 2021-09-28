Antique cheating case: Hibi Eden threatens legal action

Hibi Eden, MP, has said he will initiate legal action against those trying to spread baseless allegations by linking him to Monson Mavunkal, the fake antique collector who was arrested by the Crime Branch on Sunday in the ₹10-crore antique cheating case.

Mr. Eden told mediapersons here on Tuesday that he had visited the residence of the accused on a request by the Pravasi Malayali Federation four years ago when he was a Member of the Legislative Assembly. “But I had never visited his museum or called him over phone even once,” he said.

The Ernakulam, MP, asked those trying to link him with the accused to check the call records of Monson to ascertain whether he had contacted him. “They should explain whether I had helped him in his financial deals. Those who have tried to link me with the accused had done it by raising baseless allegations,” he said.

Mr. Eden said he would initiate defamation proceedings against them and the media for trying to come up with misleading allegations against him. He also alleged that the accused had received the support of the police in carrying out his deals.