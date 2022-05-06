Anti-national elements getting political patronage in Kerala: Nadda

BJP chief says Centre is monitoring the developments

BJP national president J.P. Nadda greeting party State chief K. Surendran at the wedding of the latter’s son K.S. Harikrishnan in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BJP national president J.P. Nadda has alleged that anti-national elements were getting suspected political patronage in Kerala. Speaking to reporters on his arrival at the Calicut airport on Friday, the BJP chief said the Centre was closely monitoring such activities.

“The NDA government is keen to wipe out such forces from the country,” Mr. Nadda said, adding that the BJP would remain committed to preserving the rich cultural heritage and tradition of Kerala.

National and State leaders of the party were present at the airport.