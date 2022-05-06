Anti-national elements getting political patronage in Kerala: Nadda
BJP chief says Centre is monitoring the developments
BJP national president J.P. Nadda has alleged that anti-national elements were getting suspected political patronage in Kerala. Speaking to reporters on his arrival at the Calicut airport on Friday, the BJP chief said the Centre was closely monitoring such activities.
“The NDA government is keen to wipe out such forces from the country,” Mr. Nadda said, adding that the BJP would remain committed to preserving the rich cultural heritage and tradition of Kerala.
National and State leaders of the party were present at the airport.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.