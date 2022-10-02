THIRUVANANTHAPURAM The launch of the government’s State-wide anti-narcotics campaign that was scheduled to be held on Sunday has been postponed to October 6. The decision has been made in view of the death of former Minister and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday.
Anti-narcotics campaign postponed
